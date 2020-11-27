Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,348 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 170,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 117,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

