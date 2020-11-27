Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.4% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

