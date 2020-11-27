Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 141.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $130.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

