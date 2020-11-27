Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

