Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

BLD opened at $176.99 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $1,031,340. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

