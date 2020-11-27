Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HP by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 151,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.