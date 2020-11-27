Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,833 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

