Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,165 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $78,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

