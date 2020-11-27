Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,076 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after purchasing an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 473,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of RY opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

