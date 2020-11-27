Qtron Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $471.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

