Qtron Investments LLC Sells 372 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

BIIB stock opened at $241.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

