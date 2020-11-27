Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

