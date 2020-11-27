Qtron Investments LLC Sells 985 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

