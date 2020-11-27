Qtron Investments LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

