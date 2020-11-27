Qtron Investments LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

