Qtron Investments LLC Takes $391,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.
In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,536,304 shares of company stock worth $613,552,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EL opened at $246.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
