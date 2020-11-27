Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bunge by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:BG opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

