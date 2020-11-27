Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

