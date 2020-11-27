Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $354.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $363.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $320,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

