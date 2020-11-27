Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,131.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,154.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

