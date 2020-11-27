Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.64. 12,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.02. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $405.84.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

