Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after buying an additional 474,412 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,729. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

