Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.59. 6,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.