Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $336,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,207,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,250 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

