Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.11. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

