Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

