Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

