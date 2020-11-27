Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $214.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

