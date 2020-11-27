Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

