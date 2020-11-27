Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $65,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. 17,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,686. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

