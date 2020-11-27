Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 212.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6,942.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 922,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 909,785 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $96.29. 428,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

