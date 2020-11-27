Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,742 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of EMO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 152,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,338. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

