Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. 6,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,051. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

