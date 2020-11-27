Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 9,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $806.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.54 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

