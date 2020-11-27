Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

MCD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 9,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

