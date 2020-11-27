Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after buying an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $17,685,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 640,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.