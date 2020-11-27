Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 84,328 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

OXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

