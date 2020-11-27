Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $129.49. 11,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.