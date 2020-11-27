Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,094. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

