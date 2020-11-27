Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 87,353 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 198.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,027 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 24,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,876. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.