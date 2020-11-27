Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. 26,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

