Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 56,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,504. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

