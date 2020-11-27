Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.54. 56,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

