Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 556,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 667.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 137.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 311.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $1,280,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 28,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

