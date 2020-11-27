Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $28,498,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 9,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,141. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.16.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

