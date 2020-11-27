Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905,821. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

