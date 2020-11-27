Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 568,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 139.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 133,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 56,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,519. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 cut International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.