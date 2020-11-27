Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 138,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,077,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

