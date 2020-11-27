Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $160.83. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,885. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.