Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 16,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

